Kremlin: Putin is aware of the retreat of Russian troops from Kharkiv region of Ukraine Monday, September 12, 2022 10:15:14 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the retreat of Russian troops from the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, but the "special military operation" continues and will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved, said Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, "everything that happens, any actions that the military do during the "special operation", are reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," and Putin is personally in constant contact with the Minister of Defense and with all military commanders.

Peskov also said that Putin does not intend to sit down at the negotiating table with the President of Ukraine in the near future.

"We do not see any negotiation prospects now and still state the absence of any prerequisites for such negotiations," Peskov said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CNN said that he did not plan to hold talks with Vladimir Putin. According to Zelensky, it is not in his rules to talk with the person who puts forward ultimatums. He added that any agreements that can be reached between the parties are possible only after a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.