Kremlin: Putin open to talks with Trump Friday, January 24, 2025 10:07:00 AM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to lower oil prices. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for discussions with President Trump. According to Peskov, Moscow is "waiting for signals," as reported by Russian media.

Peskov remarked, "Putin is prepared to engage with Trump. Moscow awaits signals and will inform about a possible conversation in due time."

Trump also announced intentions to revive communications with North Korea's Kim Jong Un . Additionally, Peskov commented on Trump’s promise to urge OPEC countries to lower oil prices, suggesting that it would immediately end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Peskov expressed skepticism, stating that oil prices would not impact the "conflict," which stems from "security threats to Russia and a total disregard of Moscow's concerns by the West".

During his speech at the Davos summit, Trump said he was ready to meet with Putin to discuss the end of the war in Ukraine. When asked when Kyiv and Moscow might reach an agreement, the American president replied, "Ask Russia; Ukraine is ready."

