Kremlin: Putin open to talks with Trump, no plans to engage with outgoing President Biden Thursday, November 7, 2024 2:21:13 PM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to communicate with outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden. However, potential conversations between Putin and former President Donald Trump could take place before the inauguration of the U.S. President-elect, as stated by Peskov during a briefing on Thursday, November 7th.

“There’s a possibility. Trump himself mentioned he would call Putin before the inauguration. Those are his words,” Peskov noted.

Reporters inquired whether any communication had occurred between the Putin administration or the Russian Foreign Ministry and Trump’s team post-elections. “No. Why should we engage in contact?” Peskov responded.

He further stated that no discussion between Putin and Biden is planned as Biden transitions out of office.

Discussing the potential for a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders, Peskov emphasized that any meeting should be meticulously prepared.

“Behind every meeting lies extensive work at the expert level. At this moment, no such work is happening, and it’s rather early for it. With whom should we be working? We are not engaging with the Biden administration. There are minimal communication channels, more for technical purposes, and they lack substantive value,” Peskov explained.

Furthermore, Peskov dismissed media reports claiming that Putin and other Russian elites allegedly congratulated Trump "through personal contacts" on his election victory.

"The information is unreliable," the Kremlin spokesperson briefly confirmed.

Throughout his campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine, arguing that he knows the leaders of Ukraine and Russia well.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already had a conversation with Trump, describing it as "good and productive."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.