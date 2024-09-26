Kremlin: Putin's call to revise Russia's nuclear doctrine serves as stark warning to Western powers Thursday, September 26, 2024 10:35:00 AM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that President Vladimir Putin's proposal to amend Russia’s nuclear doctrine should be viewed as a signal to the West and "a warning about the consequences of any potential attack" on Russia, reports TASS.

Peskov highlighted the deterrent role played by Russia's nuclear arsenal, which, he noted, "the entire world is well aware of." However, he refrained from answering questions regarding whether Russia plans to lift its moratorium on nuclear tests.

On September 25, Putin addressed a meeting of Russia's Security Council focused on nuclear deterrence, calling for a revision of the country's nuclear doctrine. The most significant change proposed by Putin was the authorization to use nuclear weapons in response to aggression from any non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear-armed state.

Additionally, the Russian president mentioned that nuclear weapons could also be deployed in the event of aggression against Belarus. He accused the West of "constantly escalating tensions" and claimed that a strategic defeat for Russia would mark "the end of a thousand-year history." Therefore, he asserted, there is "nothing to fear" and it is "better to go all the way." Putin emphasized that this stance is "elementary formal logic."

