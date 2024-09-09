Kremlin reaffirms commitment to Iranian partnership amid missile transfer reports Monday, September 9, 2024 11:00:58 AM

Moscow and Tehran will continue to cooperate in all areas, including the "most sensitive" ones, assured Dmitry Peskov. Moscow and Tehran will continue to cooperate in all areas, including the "most sensitive" ones, assured Dmitry Peskov.

Russia and Iran will develop cooperation in the interests of their peoples, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday, September 9, amidst reports that Tehran had supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles.

"We have seen this report. Such information is not always accurate. Iran is an important partner for us. We are developing trade and economic relations. We are enhancing cooperation and dialogue across all possible sectors, including the most sensitive ones. And we will continue to do so in the interests of the peoples of our two countries," Peskov said during a briefing.

Earlier, media reports indicated that Iran had sent ballistic missiles to Russia. An Iranian deputy, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, admitted that his country had indeed equipped Moscow with ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Iran to refrain from transferring any kind of weaponry to Russia.

