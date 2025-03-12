Kremlin reviews U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, awaits brief from Washington Wednesday, March 12, 2025 10:27:01 AM

The Kremlin is currently examining proposals from the recent U.S.-Ukraine negotiations held in Jeddah, as Moscow anticipates Washington to provide details about the meetings. This was disclosed on Wednesday, March 12, by Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, during a briefing.

He stated that Russia expects U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to inform Moscow about the outcomes of these discussions through various channels in the coming days. Peskov also noted that a "high-level telephone conversation" between Russia and the U.S. might soon be on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation Council advocates for any agreements related to ending the war to be made on Russian, not American, terms. Deputy Chairman Konstantin Kosachev remarked that Ukraine follows what the U.S. dictates "while bowing and ingratiating themselves." He asserted that it will be different with Russia, as the Russian military advances. "This isn't just bravado, but an understanding that real agreements are still being made on the front lines, which should be clear in Washington," Kosachev emphasized.

Reuters reported, citing Russian sources, President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to agree to a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war without specific guarantees or promises. The sources suggest that due to Russia's offensive, Putin maintains a strong position, making the ceasefire proposal appear as a trap.

The discussion on a temporary 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is set to begin between March 17 and 23, as stated by Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, early on March 12. During this period, teams at the technical expert level will begin deliberating over all details.

Yermak pointed out that the U.S. needs to discuss with Russia the proposals formed during the U.S.-Ukraine talks. "After this meeting, the key lies with the Russian side. The whole world will see who desires peace and who merely talks about it," Yermak declared.

