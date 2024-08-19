Kremlin rules out peace talks with Ukraine amidst military operation in Kursk region Monday, August 19, 2024 10:00:00 AM

The Kremlin has deemed peace talks with Ukraine "inappropriate" for the time being, according to Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy aide to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Ushakov suggested that the initiation of such negotiations would hinge on the evolving situation, particularly on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Russia's Kursk region has rendered peace negotiations with Ukraine "inappropriate" for the Russian side, although Putin's "peace proposals" remain intact and have not been "nullified”, said Ushakov as quoted by the Telegram channel "Shot".

"Under the current circumstances, considering this adventure, we are not going to engage in talks," Ushakov emphasized.

When asked if Putin's peace proposals made in July 2024 could be considered nullified, Ushakov responded negatively.

"No, they haven't been nullified, but at the moment, it is entirely inappropriate to enter into the negotiation process," Ushakov noted.

According to Ushakov, the duration of this "pause" in negotiations is uncertain.

"It depends on the situation, including the battlefield context," Ushakov stressed.

The Russian state news outlet TASS reported that in July, during a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Putin outlined several demands for Ukraine, which, if met, would purportedly satisfy Moscow:

1. Neutral, non-nuclear, and non-aligned status for Ukraine.

2. Demilitarization and denazification.

3. Lifting of Western sanctions against Russia.

4. Recognition of Russian sovereignty over temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

On August 19, The Times published an article stating that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would need to continue their offensive in the Kursk region and advance further if Putin refuses to engage in negotiations and insists on his conditions being met.

On the same day, The Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region may have forced the Russian authorities to postpone significant negotiations with Ukraine.

