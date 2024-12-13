Kremlin: Russia dismisses truce with Ukraine, open to peace talks under Moscow's conditions Friday, December 13, 2024 4:00:00 PM

In a recent briefing held on Friday, December 13, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the possibility of a truce with Ukraine, acknowledging for the first time that European troops might be deployed in Ukraine. According to Peskov, Russia is seeking not just a ceasefire, but peace that will follow the fulfillment of all Moscow's conditions.

When asked about the idea of sending a European contingent to Ukraine to uphold a potential ceasefire, Peskov stated, "All of this can and should be discussed during negotiations," cautioning against making premature assumptions.

He added, "We have repeatedly said that a ceasefire in itself is not what we want. We are looking for peace that will ensue after our conditions are met and all of our objectives are achieved."

Peskov reiterated Russia's readiness to engage in negotiations based on the so-called "Istanbul agreements," a fruitless meeting between representatives of Russia and Ukraine that took place back in March 2022. However, he noted that "the Ukrainian side excludes them."

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine is not currently ready to engage in talks with Russia. For negotiations to start, Ukraine must be strong enough to hold talks with the aggressor on equal terms.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggested that peace negotiations to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia could potentially begin as early as this winter.

