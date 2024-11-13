Kremlin: Russia forgives $20 billion in African debt Wednesday, November 13, 2024 3:06:07 PM

Russia has forgiven a staggering $20 billion in debts owed by African countries, according to President Vladimir Putin's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Bogdanov emphasized that these funds are being redirected into development projects under a refinancing program.

On November 10, Sudan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein Al-Hajj, expressed high hopes for Russia's aid in reviving the country's agriculture sector. The sector has been devastated by ongoing conflict between the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" and the Sudan Sovereignty Council, a strife persisting since spring 2023. Official reports indicate over 20,000 fatalities and more than 10 million Sudanese displaced as refugees. Following discussions with Bogdanov, Al-Hajj suggested that Moscow could be a pivotal force in bringing the conflict to an end.

In September 2024, Russia's Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut highlighted that Russia maintained its status as a net exporter of agricultural products through 2023. The ministry estimated that exports reached $43.5 billion, with notable expansions in wheat shipments to African and Asian markets.

