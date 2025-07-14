Kremlin: Russian-American dialogue to continue despite diplomatic tensions Monday, July 14, 2025 10:34:51 AM

A "constructive dialogue" between the United States and Russia is set to continue, as it's deemed more effective than futile attempts at exerting pressure. This statement came from Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a special representative of President Vladimir Putin on investment-economic cooperation with foreign countries, as he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, July 14.

Dmitriev noted the "titanic efforts" currently being made to derail the dialogue between Moscow and Washington "by every possible means." However, he did not specify who is behind these efforts

He also criticized former U.S. President Joe Biden for allegedly "flawed approaches," which he claims have "proved ineffective." Dmitriev underscored that equality in dialogue, mutual respect, realism, and economic cooperation form the bedrock of global security and sustainable peace.

On July 10, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his "disappointment" with Russia during an NBC interview, announcing plans for a significant statement on July 14. According to Axios, Trump will announce deliveries to Kyiv of not only Patriot air-defense systems to shield Ukraine's skies but also long-range missiles capable of reaching Moscow. European allies are expected to foot the bill for these supplies.

Senate Budget Committee chair and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated on July 13 that a turning point is imminent in Russia's war against Ukraine. "In the coming days, you will see record weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the U.S. President will have access to sanctions that he never had before," Graham declared.

On July 14, Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for a week-long visit. Ukrainian President's Office Head Andriy Yermak shared on Telegram that discussions would cover defense, security, weapons, sanctions, protecting citizens, and bolstering U.S.-Ukraine cooperation. Yermak emphasized that Russia does not wish to cease fire and reinforced that the peace-through-strength principle champions Trump's approach—a stance Ukraine supports.

Earlier in the year, Dmitriev participated in U.S.-Russia delegation talks in Riyadh in February and March and made an April visit to Washington, D.C., where he engaged with the Trump team. A key agenda topic was reportedly the "restoration of dialogue completely halted by Biden's administration." Dmitriev also claims that numerous American companies want to re-enter the Russian market, diversifying into fields where European businesses have retreated.

CNN reported that U.S. authorities temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev, allowing the State Department to issue him a visa for entry. The RDIF chief is known to have studied and worked in the United States and collaborated with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff on freeing U.S. citizen Marc Fogel from Russia.

