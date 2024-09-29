Kremlin: Russian Defense Ministry to set conditions for nuclear weapons use Sunday, September 29, 2024 12:47:00 PM

In a recent development, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Sunday, September 29, that it will be the Russian Ministry of Defense that determines conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, in line with the updated nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation. Peskov made these remarks during an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a correspondent for the "Russia 1" TV channel.

Peskov said, responding to questions by the journalist about whether some of President Putin's outlined conditions for nuclear weapons deployment had already been met , that Russian military officials are "keenly monitoring the types of weapons and their usage in the Ukraine conflict" and "will not let their guard down."

Peskov alleged that nuclear powers are essentially participating in the Ukrainian war on Ukraine's side. He reiterated the Kremlin's narrative about NATO infrastructure advancing towards Russia's borders, which, according to him, necessitated adjustments to the nuclear doctrine and state policies concerning nuclear deterrence. These adjustments are reportedly prepared and are progressively being implemented.

Earlier, Putin chastised that Russia could resort to nuclear weapons if subjected to massive airstrikes on its territory. He further cautioned that any attack on Russia, backed by a nuclear state, would be deemed a joint aggression against the Russian Federation.

Earlier statements by Putin indicated that the use of Western high-precision, long-range weaponry against Russia would equate to direct NATO involvement in the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been seeking permission for months to use such weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory.

Both the European Union and the United States have slammed Putin’s nuclear threats as extremely irresponsible.

A collective statement from China, Brazil, and 10 other nations warned against the use or threat of nuclear weapons against Ukraine during a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "We call for refraining from threats to use weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons," the statement read.

The joint declaration was also signed by Bolivia, Turkey, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Zambia, and Algeria. All expressed deep concern over the potential escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The statement emphasized that civilian infrastructure, including nuclear power plants and other energy facilities, should not be targeted in military operations.

On September 25th, Zelensky accused Moscow of preparing attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants, branding the suggested terms for mediation by China and Brazil as unacceptable. The Ukrainian leader argued that forcing Kyiv into a peace deal would be tantamount to colonialism.

