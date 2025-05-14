Kremlin: Russian delegation to meet Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul on May 15 Wednesday, May 14, 2025 10:30:38 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed Russia’s readiness to enter into negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, without any preconditions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov conveyed the message during a press briefing, emphasizing that the composition of the Russian delegation remains undisclosed, pending instructions from President Putin himself. "Nothing has changed in this regard. We will provide the details once we receive the relevant directives from the president. No such instructions have been issued yet," Peskov stated. According to him, everything President Putin articulated in his midnight address on May 11 remains pertinent. The Russian delegation is set to meet their Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul on the said date.

On May 11, Putin announced his willingness to resume direct talks with Ukraine, asserting Russia's openness to dialogue without preconditions. The lineup of the Russian team in Istanbul will be divulged following Putin's directives. Peskov also mentioned a series of phone calls scheduled for President Putin tonight but refrained from identifying the conversation partners.

Subsequently, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian presidential aide on foreign policy, revealed that the Russian team in Istanbul is preparing to tackle both political and technical subjects. This will guide the formation of their delegation. He added that the Russian consulate in Turkey is in charge of arranging the meeting venue, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promising warm Turkish hospitality, according to the advisor.

To add another layer to the talks, Brazilian President Lula da Silva pledged to urge Putin to attend the discussions in Istanbul on May 15. Additionally, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, highlighted that President Volodymyr Zelensky is adamant about negotiating only with President Putin during the Istanbul meeting.

