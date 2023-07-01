Kremlin terminates all contracts with Prigozhin's companies Saturday, July 1, 2023 11:40:00 AM

The Russian Defense Russian Ministry terminated the contract with Yevgeny Prigozhin's Concord holding, reports the Telegram channel “Caution, news” owned by the Russian journalist, Ksenia Sobchak, citing its own source.

According to the news outlet, the Concord companies have been working intermittently since June 23, destroying documents in anticipation of inspections. It is expected that all the Concord contracts will be transferred to the new owners by July 15. But yesterday the employees were informed that due to the termination of the contract between JSC Voentorg, the main contractor of the Russian Defense Ministry, and Concord they will be dismissed "at their own request" and without severance pay.

"They were informed verbally. It is forbidden to store the information anywhere other than the company’s database, which was shut down several times," the Telegram channel reports.

As Sobchak’s source notes, several thousand employees worked in the holding. These are cooks, storekeepers, canteen managers, accountants. They were engaged in feeding the military, supplying food to hospitals, and distributing food to the war zone in Ukraine.

The day before, Prigozhin dissolved his Patriot media holding. It included the Federal News Agency (FAN), Narodnye Novosti, Ekonomika Segodnya, Politika Segodnya, Nevskiye Novosti, as well as the infamous "troll factory" - the Internet Research Agency. The newspaper Kommersant reported that the Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked all news outlets associated with the founder of the Wagner PMC.

Earlier, the Russian media reported that the Kremlin was looking for a new owner for the Patriot holding, and the news conglomerate will be supervised directly by the presidential administration.

