Kremlin: the West can convince Zelensky to negotiate with Putin Friday, November 18, 2022 11:00:02 AM

The Kremlin welcomes any peacemaking efforts aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine and does not mind that Western politicians "lure" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the negotiating table, said at a briefing the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

"You know, President Putin has repeatedly said that we are always happy to welcome any efforts in terms of peacekeeping and support such efforts. As for luring someone, it is better to lure President Zelensky somewhere," Peskov said, commenting on the words of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi that he is ready to "lure Putin" to negotiations with Kyiv.

Journalists also asked Peskov whether negotiations are possible only with the Ukrainian side, or whether the Kremlin believes that the West can take part in these talks.

"Of course, previous experience with Kyiv shows that without a conversation with the West, Kyiv's position is very, very malleable. Therefore, let's put it this way, communication with the West could be a guiding, reinforcing, and strengthening element of such communication," Putin's spokesman said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that Ukraine would return to negotiations with Russia, which will also include five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the EU countries.

