Russia possesses sufficient capabilities to deter the threat posed by the deployment of U.S. long-range missiles in Europe. However, in response to this, it will have to aim its missiles at European capitals, said the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, host of the programme "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on channel "Russia 1".

In response to Zarubin's comment that placing American missiles in Europe would force Russia to aim its missiles "in that direction," Peskov said, "Of course. It has always been such a paradoxical situation. The United States deployed such missiles—various types with varying ranges—but traditionally aimed at our country. Our country, accordingly, identified these European points as the targets for our missiles."

He also noted that Europe is in the sights of Russian missiles, while Russia is in the sights of American missiles located in Europe.

"We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the potential victims are the capitals of these countries," he added.

Responding to Zarubin's remark that the last confrontation ended with the collapse of the USSR, the Kremlin representative stated that now "Europe is falling apart."

Earlier, the French newspaper Le Monde has detailed concerns within NATO that Since the full-scale war began, Russia has doubled its tank production and amassed hundreds of "Iskander-M" missiles. Russian military production is transitioning to a new operational mode and expanding.

Journalists from NYT report that NATO assistance will not be sufficient for the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024. The aid promised by the Alliance at the summit largely pertains to long-term support. Interviewees believe that Ukraine will not have enough strength to push back the Russian troops.

