Kremlin: Trump-Putin call not in the works yet Wednesday, March 12, 2025 11:00:36 AM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Washington has not reached out to Moscow to arrange a call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov clarified that the Kremlin is not expected to respond swiftly to Ukraine's willingness for a 30-day ceasefire. He emphasized that any decision would come only after receiving formal proposals from Washington. Additionally, Peskov denied reports of an impending phone conversation between the Russian and American leaders, according to Russian media outlet TASS.

Peskov addressed questions from Russian journalists around 11 a.m. on March 12. He stated that the Kremlin has heard the recent remarks from White House representatives about discussions with Ukraine. The next step would involve the U.S. sharing that information with Moscow through "various channels." Peskov urged patience, underscoring that answers would not be forthcoming until the desired information is provided.

"You are getting a bit ahead of yourselves. We do not intend to do that. We also have meetings scheduled with Americans, where we hope to receive comprehensive information," Peskov noted.

Beyond the ceasefire issue, the Kremlin representative tackled other matters involving Ukraine and the U.S. Specifically, he reiterated President Putin's openness to collaborating with the Americans on rare earth metals.

He also mentioned that there had been no requests from the White House concerning a phone call between the presidents. Nevertheless, Peskov assured that should a request materialize, a conversation would be promptly arranged.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.