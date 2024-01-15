Kremlin: Ukrainian peace talks futile without Russia Monday, January 15, 2024 11:00:00 AM

Discussions on the provisions of the Ukrainian peace formula are possible but lack the prospects for achieving any results without Russia's participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Monday, January 15.

"Discussions are indeed possible without us, yet they lack the prospect of any result. Essentially, they are talks for the sake of talks. It's a process that is not and cannot be aimed at achieving a specific outcome for a clear and simple reason: we are not taking part in it," he told journalists when asked.

Peskov, once again, made complaints against Ukraine for refusing to engage in talks with Russia.

He claimed that Moscow would prefer to resolve its security issues through peaceful means.

"But in a situation where this is absolutely impossible, given the unwillingness of Western countries and Ukraine to consider our security concerns, we continue the 'special military operation' (the term used by Russia for the war against Ukraine) to achieve our goals," Peskov replied.

The fourth meeting of national security advisors and political counselors on the Ukrainian peace formula took place in Davos on January 14. Representatives from 81 countries and international organizations participated in the event, while China ignored the meeting.

A Swiss representative in Davos stated that Russia must be involved in peace negotiations.

