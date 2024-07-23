Kremlin vows retaliation against EU plan to use frozen Russian assets for arming Ukraine Tuesday, July 23, 2024 11:06:05 PM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia will respond to the European Union’s decision to channel revenues from frozen Russian assets towards military supplies for Ukraine, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"These funds are not only stolen but are also being used to buy weapons. It's hard to imagine something worse," Peskov remarked.

He further emphasized that such actions "cannot remain unanswered."

"Moscow will explore legal options to prosecute those responsible for the decisions and implementation of the confiscation of Russian assets," he added.

Peskov termed the situation a blatant violation of international law and a disregard for property rights.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had announced that Ukraine would receive its first tranche from the profits of Russia's frozen assets in early August. This amount, estimated to be about €1.4-1.5 billion, will be allocated for the purchase of ammunition and air defense systems, as well as the support of Ukrainian manufacturers.

