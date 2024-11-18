Kremlin warns of escalation as US authorizes long-range missile strikes into Russia Monday, November 18, 2024 10:30:37 AM

In a move generating sharp international reactions, the United States has reportedly authorized Ukraine to conduct long-range ATACMS missile strikes into Russian territory. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, this decision spearheads a "new level of tension" in the ongoing conflict. Peskov's remarks, broadcasted through by RIA Novosti, highlight that Moscow's stance on American long-range missiles striking inside Russia was firmly stated by President Vladimir Putin back in September.

Reacting to media reports, Peskov condemned the alleged authorization by U.S. President Joe Biden, labeling it as a substantial escalation in the conflict and representing a "qualitatively new situation" with regards to the U.S.'s involvement.

He further criticized the outgoing Washington administration for taking actions that would "add fuel to the fire" and further provoke heightened tensions. Peskov's response aligns with an earlier report by The New York Times, which claimed that Biden had indeed permitted Kyiv to deploy the ATACMS for strikes deep within Russian territories The New York Times report.

In addition, the Kremlin commented on a Bloomberg report, which suggested that at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan might propose a plan to freeze the Ukrainian war. Peskov dismissed Erdoğan's proposal as "inherently unacceptable" for Russia, clarifying that no discussions on such a plan had taken place between President Putin and Erdoğan.

Putin had previously stressed that the use of Western long-range precision weaponry against Russia equates to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict, significantly altering the "fundamental nature of the conflict". The ongoing geopolitical friction remains at a boiling point as international dynamics continue to evolve.

