Kremlin warns US of severe consequences over American weapon use against targets in Russia Monday, June 3, 2024 4:12:42 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged the United States to avoid making "miscalculations that could have fatal consequences" following the decision to allow Ukraine to use American weaponry on Russian territory.

"I would like to caution American figures against miscalculations that could have fatal consequences. For unclear reasons, they underestimate the seriousness of the response they might receive," said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as reported by Interfax.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also called on "American officials to spend time studying what President Putin said, particularly during the press conference following the talks in Tashkent."

"This is a very significant warning, and it should be taken with the utmost seriousness," Ryabkov added.

Ryabkov was also asked to comment on the possible involvement of the United States in strikes against Russian missile warning systems and whether there would be a response from Russia.

"This is not the first time the regime in Kyiv has attempted to disrupt the normal functioning of crucial elements of our military organisation, including those related to the strategic sector. Such efforts will be thwarted by us. The responses could be asymmetrical. As for the U.S. position, it is utterly irresponsible. They have granted Kyiv a carte blanche for any crimes and actions of this kind and are doing nothing to curb dangerous provocative steps by their wards. But it won't be free for the U.S. either, and they will feel the consequences," he declared.

