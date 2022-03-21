Kyiv: 13 countries call for urgent modernization of Ukraine’s air defense Monday, March 21, 2022 12:00:00 PM

13 countries have signed a joint statement today stressing the urgent need to modernize Ukraine’s air defense, said the Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Today, our friends, parliamentarians of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Great Britain, the United States signed a joint statement "On the need to modernize the air defense of Ukraine," he said.

“The text of the statement says that all these countries will stand with Ukraine and stand for us. Representatives of different countries demand decisive actions to establish peace in Ukraine,” Stefanchuk said.

According to Stefanchuk, in the joint statement, the countries vowed to support the military and civil defense of Ukraine, to ensure the protection of airspace and to stop the movement of enemy weapons in Ukraine’s territory. This can be done by supplying anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine.

They will also provide humanitarian aid, ensure food supplies and medicine to Ukrainian cities that are shelled and bombarded, rescue the wounded and refugees, protect Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

“It is important that Russia recognizes its responsibility for compliance with the Geneva Conventions,” the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added.

The Netherlands and Germany will supply Slovakia with American Patriot air-defense systems to replace its S-300, which will be further transferred to Ukraine.

