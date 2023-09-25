Kyiv: 34 Russian officers, including Black Sea Fleet Commander, killed in Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol Monday, September 25, 2023 10:12:16 AM

As the result of a missile strike by Ukrainian military on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, 34 officers were killed, including the fleet commander, reported the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine.

"After the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters, 34 officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, were killed. Another 105 occupants were injured. The headquarters building is beyond repair," the statement reads.

According to information from open sources, Vice-Admiral Viktor Sokolov was in command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The Special Operations Forces also provided an update on Russian losses as the result of the special operation to destroy the minelayer ship Minsk.

"Considering the fact that the minelayer ship Minsk was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, the personnel were present on the ship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupants," Ukrainian military added.

On September 22, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was attacked. Earlier, it was reported that at least 9 members of the Russian staff were killed.

