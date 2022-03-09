Kyiv: 8 Russian generals fired because of failed invasion of Ukraine Wednesday, March 9, 2022 4:00:00 PM

Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that Russia has changed tactics regarding in its invasion of Ukraine, and 8 Russian generals had been fired because of the failed operation.

"Today we have a clear understanding of what plans the enemy has now. They have changed them a little since the beginning of the war, which they wanted to win in 2-3 days and march along Khreshchatyk [the main street of Kyiv]. It hasn’t happened and never will,” said Danilov.

“Moreover, they have now switched to a different tactic. They changed their leadership. They had about 8 generals removed from their posts because they did not complete the task. Now new ones have been appointed. We clearly understand what is happening in the Russian Federation. Moreover, I can say that they are desperate," Danilov added.

According to Danilov, now even Russian propagandists have changed their rhetoric regarding Ukraine.

"Even someone as Solovyov and many other scoundrels are backpedalling and beginning to talk about what went wrong and say that they did not think that this is a nation, that the people would resist so much, etc.," the NSDC Secretary said.

He also noted that on Tuesday the US Congress heard intelligence reports about the situation in Ukraine, and the American officials all said in the forecasts that Ukraine would win the war.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.