Kyiv admits it tried to kill Russian Chief of Staff Gerasimov when he was in Ukraine Sunday, December 18, 2022 11:30:14 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to kill the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov, said adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Oleksii Arestovich in an interview with Russian lawyer Mark Feygin.

"We struck the command center where he was. Smashed it to the mother of all, to zero. Even without Gerasimov, enough senior officers died there. He managed to leave a little earlier. We did not have time, " Arestovich said, adding that it was in late April or early May in Izyum.

Earlier, the New York Times published an article claiming that the U.S. intelligence was aware of Gerasimov's impending visit to Ukraine. However, despite this, Washington did not provide this information to the Ukrainian military, as it feared the escalation of the conflict and the outbreak of war between Russia and the United States. Despite this, Ukraine still learned about Gerasimov's trip, and U.S. officials asked Kyiv to cancel the impending attack.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Gerasimov was one of those who influenced Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. A few weeks before the start of a full-scale war, Putin's social circle narrowed even more, but he was in close contact with Gerasimov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

