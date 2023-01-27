Kyiv: advanced anti-drone systems have been deployed in Ukraine Friday, January 27, 2023 11:30:03 AM

“Shahed hunters" are already in Ukraine and are protecting energy and infrastructure facilities from Russian drones, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhailo Fedorov.

"6 systems to counter enemy drones have been purchased. These are the most modern defense technologies that protect our strategic facilities. The complex of radars and signal jamming tools helps to identify and block enemy UAVs and disable its drones," the Minister said.

These are Fortem DroneHunter F700 systems which consist of an autonomous UAV equipped with radar control and artificial intelligence. The drone is capable of reaching a speed of more than 100 km / h, intercepting and disabling enemy drones.

