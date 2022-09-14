Kyiv: All of Kherson region is now under Ukraine's fire control Wednesday, September 14, 2022 11:00:54 AM

The Ukrainian military has established fire control over almost the entire territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, said the head of the Joint Press Center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces South, Natalia Humenyuk.

"Almost the entire territory of the Kherson region is under our fire control. We continue our combat work, but it is too early to talk about victories. We need to gain a foothold in the liberated settlements," she said.

According to her, the military operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south is taking place without information transparency, since the threat of shelling of the military and the population is high due to the landscape of the region.

"There are mine fields in a lot of territories. We cannot announce all our successes, but we are advancing and pushing the Russians out," Humenyuk said.

