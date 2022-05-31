Kyiv: Belarus removing tanks from storage to hand them over to Russia Tuesday, May 31, 2022 2:30:41 PM

Belarus has taken its tanks and infantry fighting vehicles out of storage. They can be handed over to Russia, said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The removal of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from the storage bases of the Republic of Belarus has been observed. Their further transfer to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is not ruled out," the General Staff said in a statement.

These tanks and infantry fighting vehicles might be used to replenish the Russian depleted stock.

According tot the Ukrainian military, as of Tuesday, May 31, Russia has lost more than 3,300 armored fighting vehicles and 1,358 tanks.

Between June 22 -July 1, Belarus intends to hold "call-up exercises" in the Gomel region, bordering Ukraine.

