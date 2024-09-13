Kyiv: Belarusian military unprepared and unwilling to fight Ukraine Friday, September 13, 2024 1:00:12 PM

According to sources cited by the Ukrainian National Resistance Center, members of Belarus' security services privately acknowledge that their military lacks the strength and resources to engage in combat against Ukraine. It is also noted that Belarus has transferred a significant portion of its Soviet-era weaponry and ammunition to Russia.

The military and political leadership of Belarus is hesitant to participate in the war against Ukraine, recognizing that their troops would be incapable of standing up to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), reported National Resistance Center, which relays these insights based on its sources.

In informal discussions, Belarusian security officials have admitted that their military is ill-equipped to fight Ukraine. The situation is exacerbated by Belarus having handed over much of its Soviet-era arsenal to Russia. Additionally, the Belarusian military lacks experience in modern warfare, heightening the unwillingness among personnel to engage in combat against Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region have also had an impact. There are direct parallels drawn between the Belarusian armed forces and Russian units that were securing the border in that region during "off-the-record" conversations.

Belarusians are also concerned about their oil refineries, taking a cue from how Ukraine has been striking Russian refineries with drones, which Russia has been unable to defend.

“They are acutely aware that Ukrainian missiles and drones can strike them, and Belarusian air defenses lack combat experience. Given that Russian air defenses have failed to protect their own refineries from Ukraine’s Defense Forces, it's clear Belarus would struggle even more," the National Resistance Center notes.

Additionally, President of Lithuania has called for sanctions on Belarus, equating it with Russia due to its dangerous activities. Gitanas Nausėda argues that Belarus' military exercises with Russia, provision of their territory for an offensive against Ukraine, and overall border destabilization necessitate stringent measures in response.

