Kyiv: China confirms it will not supply weapons to Russia Wednesday, July 31, 2024 8:00:49 AM

In a recent briefing, a spokesperson from Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhy, highlighted that China's government has insisted it will not provide weapons to Russia. This confirmation comes amid growing scrutiny over China's role amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a report by RBC-Ukraine.

During a press engagement, Tykhy confirmed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, held extensive talks with Chinese officials, during which China reiterated its stance on arms non-proliferation to Russia. "The Ukrainian position is clear: any military support to the aggressor state in the form of weapons is unacceptable. We received assurances from China, which they have stated before, that China has not and will not supply weapons to Russia," Tykhy stated.

He further mentioned that he wasn't authorized to delve into every detail of the discussions but noted that China plans to tighten export controls on civilian drones to ensure they don’t end up in Russian hands.

Last week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was on an official visit to China. During these discussions, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi expressed China's support for initiating negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

