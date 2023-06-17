Kyiv confirms Ukrainian Forces are advancing in the south Saturday, June 17, 2023 10:05:00 AM

Ukrainian troops are conducting an active offensive in the south and have advanced in each direction to a distance of about two kilometers and gained foothold there, reported Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar. According to her, the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out both offensive and defensive actions and have partial success.

"Our troops are operating in conditions of air and artillery superiority of the enemy. In the areas where we are on the defensive, not a single position has been lost and the enemy has not been able to advance," she said.

In the eastern sectors of the front, Russian troops are trying to force Ukrainians out of their positions, conducting assault operations in several directions at once, in particular in near Lyman.

At the same time, in the Bakhmut direction, the overall intensity of hostilities has slightly decreased. Here, Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive operations in certain areas, capturing the commanding heights and a forest belt to gradually drive the enemy out from the approaches to Bakhmut.

Malyar stressed that the Russians are now making every effort to stop the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"In the east, the enemy now amassed a significant number of forces, which it continues to accumulate, moving additional units from other directions to the Bakhmut direction," she said.

In addition, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in the south, Ukrainian troops are conducting active offensive operations in several directions at once.

"In almost all areas and directions where our units are advancing in the south, they have tactical success," the deputy minister said. “They are gradually moving forward. As of now, up to two kilometers in each direction."

At the same time, in the Berdyansk and Mariupol directions, the Russians are deploying troops from other directions and increasing the shelling. Malyar added that there are numerous mine fields which Ukrainian Forces have to overcome.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that in the Donetsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers shot down another Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, known as the Alligator.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had held a meeting of the military command which was attended by senior commanders.

"Our movement forward is the most important thing," the Ukrainian President said in his latest video message. "Every soldier, every new step we take, every meter of Ukrainian land liberated from the enemy is of great importance."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels that the North Atlantic Alliance is establishing the Ukraine-NATO Council. According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine will have the same rights in the council as the rest of the NATO member countries.

