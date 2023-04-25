Kyiv confirms Ukrainian Forces established foothold on the left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson region Tuesday, April 25, 2023 12:40:48 PM

The Ukrainian army continues to clear the strips on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Information silence is required until the work is done, said the speaker of the Ukrainian Defense Forces South Natalia Gumeniuk on the Ukrainian TV.

According to her, over the past three days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved some success in the south and destroyed a lot of enemy equipment.

"We manage to destroy artillery installations, tanks, armored vehicles, air defense systems of the enemy. In other words, our work to clean up the same strip, the front line of the left bank, is very powerful. But so far, we are working only in counter-battery mode," Gumeniuk said.

She stressed that the Ukrainian military needs information silence to complete the combat missions. She urged Ukrainians not to comment on the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to believe in good news and Ukrainian military.

In its reports of April 22, the American Institute for the Study of War said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces probably took up positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, north of Oleshki, in the Kherson region.

