Kyiv: Crimea and Donbas are non-negotiable in talks with Russia Sunday, October 27, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that any dialogue with Russia would necessitate a return to the situation as it was on February 24, 2022, before further consideration on restoring sovereignty to the 1991 borders can proceed.

Regarding potential shifts in U.S. leadership, Ukraine remains unfazed by the prospect of Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections. No American leader, Yermak emphasized, is inclined to promote a regime that emboldens autocratic governance like Russia's. In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Yermak noted that discussions with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent U.S. visit, were warm, and talks with Trump also went positively. "I was present, and while I won't go into details as the meeting was held behind closed doors, we returned from the United States confident that neither candidate wants to allow Putin to win this war, and military support will continue," Yermak affirmed.

Journalist Lorenzo Cremonesi pointed out that among Ukraine's allies, there's a belief that reliable military protection for Ukraine could lay the groundwork for a territorial compromise with Putin.

In response, Yermak made it clear that President Zelensky has never discussed territorial compromise, emphasizing the need to adhere to internationally recognized borders. "For us, Crimea and Donbass remain Ukrainian and are not subject to negotiation. We are against freezing the conflict; instead, we want to end it. We are assured that Global South countries also condemn Russian aggression and territorial annexation by force. However, to initiate talks, it is crucial to revert to the circumstances before the first Russian shot was fired two years ago. After that, we'll discuss restoring sovereignty to 1991 borders," explained Yermak.

Yermak further stated that what Putin says is inconsequential to him. "We can't frame a peace proposal under the influence of those who wanted this war. We're ready to host an international conference when we feel strong and have Global South support for talks with Russia," he noted. By early November, work on the "Peace Formula" will be completed, and, according to Yermak, Zelensky "will be ready to consider other initiatives, such as those from China, Brazil, South Africa, among others, to integrate them with ours."

When asked if compromises could include Ukraine negotiating with Russians without being a NATO member, but with a future membership promise, Yermak emphasized that "our plan states that before talks, we request an invitation for NATO membership," and Kyiv could join once the war ends.

Presidential elections in Ukraine will take place immediately post-war. "Zelensky is very clear: he wants all soldiers and overseas refugees to have the opportunity to vote. But today, resources must focus on war efforts," Yermak stated.

On October 24, Donald Trump declared his intention, upon election victory, to call both Zelensky and Putin on election night to encourage dialogue between the state leaders. On October 25, Russian president Vladimir Putin signaled Moscow's willingness for "reasonable compromises", stressing that the outcomes of any discussions between Russia and Ukraine should reflect "realities on the battlefield" and favor Moscow's interests.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.