Kyiv denies possibility of data leak about Ukraine’s counteroffensive Tuesday, April 11, 2023 7:05:00 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said that the risk of information leak about Ukraine's counteroffensive is minimal.

"If military operations are planned, a very narrow circle of people know about the planning of such special operations. The leak and the risk of leak is very minimal. It cannot be completely denied but there have been no such leaks on our part yet. If we are talking about information which a large number of people know, then, of course, on the one hand, security measures are applied, on the other hand, we must understand that there is always a risk of such leaks," Malyar said.

Malyar pointed out that in terms of strategic military decisions there is "minimum time" between their approval and implementation.

"There won't be two, three weeks, a month until the whole country starts talking about it. That is, if this issue is discussed, then, perhaps, this is only someone's opinion," the Deputy Defense Minister said.

On April 6, the New Your Times reported that classified military documents detailing U.S. and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian Army ahead of the planned counteroffensive appeared on Twitter and Telegram.

According to CNN, Ukraine changed its military plans after the leak of classified Pentagon documents.

