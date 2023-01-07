Kyiv denies Russia’s claims that Ukrainian Forces are withdrawing from Soledar Saturday, January 7, 2023 1:00:45 PM

Russian media reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were ordered to withdraw from the city of Soledar, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials denied the reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost control over Soledar or plan to withdraw from it.

The representative of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevatyi, the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Yuri Mysyagin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, and military journalist Yuri Butusov said that Ukrainian Forces are holding the city.

Cherevatyi said on the Ukrainian TV that heavy fighting continues at Soledar, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in control of the city.

"Only since 00:00 on January 7, there have already been 76 enemy artillery attacks in this direction. There were 10 clashes. The armed forces do everything to cause maximum damage to the enemy in personnel and equipment. They are doing everything to even the tactical situation," he said.

Misyagin also reported that Soledar is under the control of the Ukrainian military.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Soledar is under Ukrain’e control.

Kirilenko said that the Ukrainian military command "takes maximum measures to restore those positions where the enemy had partial success."

Ukrainian journalist Yutiy Butusosv wrote: "Good morning from Soledar, I am writing now from this city, in the Donbas. It’s a frosty and sunny day here. Soldiers of the 46th Airborne Assault Brigade confidently defend the Ukrainian city. This is a new brigade, created after the beginning of the war. It consists entirely of mobilized soldiers. But if the same controllability and the same team trust were built in our other units, then there would be no need to talk about any problems in this area”.

