Kyiv is reportedly preparing a contingency "Plan B" should U.S. President Donald Trump's peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia fail to materialize, reports Bild.

For the past four months, Ukraine has been enduring the conflict with Russia without new supplies from the U.S., relying only on previously promised arms. In response, Kyiv has intensified efforts to bolster its defense industry. A notable increase in the production of kamikaze drones has been observed, significantly impacting the frontline. Two years ago, these drones accounted for roughly a third of Russian losses, but they now contribute to three-quarters. Production figures for 2023 stood at 600,000 drones, with projections of up to 1.5 million by 2024, reaching three million by the end of 2025.

Heavy artillery production is also "catching up." In 2022, Ukraine had no self-manufactured howitzers, but by 2025, the country is producing 20 "Bohdana" howitzers monthly.

A portion of 155-mm ammunition is also produced domestically. A Ukrainian officer told Bild that the army currently faces no ammunition shortages, although there remains a substantial dependency on French and German shells.

However, the primary challenge for Ukraine's military remains manpower. With hundreds of thousands already deployed, the Ministry of Defense has doubled salaries to 42,000 euros annually to recruit new volunteers aged 18-24.

On April 25, Reuters reported the full details of Trump’s peace plan, which was intended to be validated during talks in London on April 23 but was derailed by Ukraine's unwillingness to relinquish its land.

The initial clauses of the plan include "a permanent ceasefire" and efforts to address its technical implementation. The U.S. would recognize Crimea and other Russian-occupied territories as Russian, while Russia would return part of the Kharkiv region, control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the mouth of the Dnipro near the Kinburn Spit to Ukraine. Security guarantees would come solely from European and non-European countries, and NATO membership would be off the table for Ukraine. Meanwhile, sanctions against Russia would be lifted, facilitating energy and industrial cooperation with the U.S.

