Kyiv: drone strike on Russia signals to Putin the need for ceasefire talks

In a video statement on his YouTube channel, Andriy Kovalenko, a representative of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, emphasized the necessity for Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt airstrikes, as efforts to influence the Kremlin’s position intensify.

Kovalenko linked the drone raid on Moscow on March 11 to potential negotiations commencing in Saudi Arabia.

He explained that a signal was sent to President Putin to interest him in a ceasefire. According to Kovalenko, the nighttime drone assault on the Russian capital was a warning received by the Kremlin.

"The attack on Moscow is a prelude," he clarified. Kovalenko further pointed out that the events of March 11 marked the most massive air attack on Moscow and its surrounding region. Prior to this, there had been extensive and regular strikes on Russian refineries, which "could have significant consequences on their economy." These actions serve as signals to convince the Kremlin of the necessity of an aerial ceasefire. "It's an additional signal to Putin that an end to air strikes should also be in his interest," Kovalenko stated.

On the night of March 11, residents of Moscow and its suburbs began posting photos and videos depicting explosions, fires, and drone flights. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that over 300 drones were involved in the assault; Russians claimed that all devices were neutralized by Russian air defenses. Footage from the internet showed fires at gas stations and oil depots. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed an attack by nearly 70 drones, and major international airports "Zhukovsky," "Domodedovo," "Vnukovo," and "Sheremetyevo" did not operate due to the declaration of the "Carpet" signal. Meanwhile, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, U.S. and Ukrainian delegations began talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire and initiating peace negotiations.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out steps Ukrainians are prepared to take for a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Notably, it includes halting air and sea attacks. The possibility of deploying peacekeepers may be discussed later. Additionally, the President mentioned the potential for a prisoner swap if agreed upon by Russia.

