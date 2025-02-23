Kyiv: EU's continued support for Ukraine - €134 billion in aid and humanitarian initiatives for 2024
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union, along with its member states, has supplied Ukraine with over €134 billion in economic, humanitarian, and military aid, according to the press office of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
The office highlighted that in 2024, the EU endorsed the creation of a €50 billion Ukraine Facility, out of which €16 billion has already been allocated. The EU also adapted the regulations for utilizing revenues from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, with the country receiving its first installment of €1.5 billion from this initiative.
In addition, the EU and its member states have delivered €3.7 billion in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, which includes 153,000 tons of material aid and the evacuation of 4,000 Ukrainian patients to Europe.
To bolster Ukraine's energy security, €2 billion have been provided, alongside over 8,850 generators and more than 3,600 transformers sent to the country. In fall 2024 alone, €160 million was allocated for the restoration of power plants and networks, equipment supplies, and more.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States spent $350 billion on the war in Ukraine. However, the Pentagon, auditors, analysts, and media tracking the issue have not verified this figure.