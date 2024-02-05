Kyiv: F-16s to be delivered to Ukraine will be equipped with long-range missiles Monday, February 5, 2024 12:00:50 PM

Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighter jets along with long-range missiles from Western nations, said Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Upcoming military aid packages for Ukraine will include F-16 aircraft and missiles capable of striking targets at a range of 300-500 kilometers," he said.

General Naiev noted that this would enable the Ukrainian Forces to achieve greater successes on the battlefield and to liberate their territory.

He reminded that the arrival of the HIMARS missile systems in the summer of 2022, followed by the MLRS systems, led to the Russian forces incurring significant losses in their logistical support for their frontline units. They had to move their field depots and command posts more than 100 km away from the frontline.

"This has resulted in a longer logistical 'reach' for the supply of ammunition and material resources, complicating troop command and control, and leading to a loss of offensive capabilities, forcing a defensive posture—with time even leading to a 'gesture of good will' through withdrawal from the right bank of the Dnipro and evacuation from Kherson," added Naiev.

He also recalled that after receiving Patriot missile defense systems, Ukraine's missile shield has been further strengthened by being able to destroy targets at a range of up to 150 km.

The Netherlands has promised to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighters, while Denmark has pledged 19 aircraft. Norway, which has about 60 such aircraft in its arsenal, also announced its intention to provide F-16 jets.

Analysts at military website Defense Express suggest that the F-16 aircraft delivered to Ukraine will likely be equipped with AGM-158 JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile). According to them, these stealth technology-manufactured tactical cruise missiles have similarities with the Shadow variant. Additionally, the experts pointed out that this particular weapon system is widely used, currently in mass production, and available for export.

The AGM-158A JASSM is the baseline variant in service since 2003. With a range of 370 km, it is surpassed by subsequent versions such as the AGM-158B JASSM-ER, which boasts a range of up to 900 km and went into production in 2014. However, the penetrating warhead WDU-42/B, weighing 450 kg, has remained unchanged.

JASSM missiles also feature a thermal imaging guidance head for terminal phase targeting, ensuring high accuracy and the ability to counteract electronic warfare defenses.

The development of the AGM-158 JASSM-XR (AGM-158B-2) modification is currently underway. This extended-range model is expected to have a range of up to 1,900 km and a warhead weighing up to 900 kg, while retaining compatibility with tactical aviation aircraft.

Experts believe that the acquisition of AGM-158A JASSM or AGM-158B JASSM-ER missiles by Ukraine is quite a realistic scenario. Both missiles are fully integrated with F-16 fighter jets and are not considered to be in extreme deficit. Moreover, Lockheed Martin plans to produce 1,000 JASSM missiles, including its anti-ship LRASM variant, annually as of 2023.

At the end of December, the Dutch government decided to prepare the first shipment of 18 F-16 fighters for delivery to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.