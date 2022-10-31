Kyiv: ‘grain export corridor’ continues to work without Russia Monday, October 31, 2022 10:00:12 AM

On October 31, the UN and Turkey agreed on continuing exports of Ukrainian grain along the humanitarian corridor. 12 ships with agricultural products have already left Ukrainian ports, reported the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Representatives of the UN and Turkey are negotiating with the Russian delegation and continue to look for solutions for the full implementation of the Grain Initiative. According to the proposal of the Joint Coordination Center, representatives of the UN and Turkey envisage the work of 10 inspection teams which will inspect 40 vessels. Such a proposal was accepted by the representatives of Ukraine. Representatives of the Russian Federation were informed about it," the report reads.

Today, 12 ships carrying 354.5 thousand tons of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe have left the ports in Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi Seaport. Among them is the bulk carrier IKARIA ANGEL with Ukrainian wheat for Ethiopia, which is on the verge of famine. It is the seventh vessel chartered by the World Food Program under the auspices of the United Nations.

4 vessels, which were previously inspected by the Joint Coordination Center, including representatives of Russia, were allowed to enter the Ukrainian ports, the Ministry said.

Speaking at the 8th World Turkish Medical Congress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of the grain corridor, reports CNN Turk.

According to him, thanks to this agreement, it was possible to reduce the food crisis, exporting 9.3 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.

"Despite the fact that Russia hesitates on the grain agreement, arguing that Moscow is not given the same opportunities, Turkey will continue its efforts to serve humanity," the Turkish president said, refraining from further details.

On October 29, Russian warships were attacked by drones in the Sevastopol Bay.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the British military of this attack.

Shortly after that, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement”.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.