Kyiv: Hamas attacks on Israel resemble Russian atrocities in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security notes that Russia is interested in destabilising the situation in the Middle East. According to the Centre all acts of violence committed by Hamas militants in Israel resemble the atrocities committed by Russia in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

"The scale of Hamas' operation shows the level of planning and significant organisational efforts, which wouldn’t be possible without the involvement of powerful external forces. Russia has the corresponding experience and interest in global destabilisation," the report reads.

The Centre also highlighted the "undisguised rejoicing" with which Russian media reacted to the events in Israel. Moreover, the Kremlin even attempted to exploit it by spreading fake news that Hamas militants used Western weapons which had been sent to Ukraine by its partners. However, there is no evidence to support these claims.

Meanwhile, Palestinian militants used exported samples of Russian weaponry during their attack. This is confirmed both by Russian propagandists and videos circulating on the internet.

"Russia's ally, Iran, has supported Hamas terrorists. The Moscow-Tehran axis of evil poses a direct threat to the world," emphasises the Centre. "Today, neither neutrality nor the neutral position of the Israeli authorities can protects against this threat."

On October 9, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Daniel Hagari, confirmed that the Israeli army has regained control over all territories in Israel that had previously been seized by Hamas militants in the "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm". The Rear Admiral stated that the defense forces have begun the work to completely eliminate Palestinian militants. As a result, strikes on terrorist military targets in the Gaza Strip have significantly weakened Hamas's potential.

