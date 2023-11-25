Kyiv hit by Russia's largest drone attack, Ukrainian Air Defense downs majority of UAVs Saturday, November 25, 2023 10:15:28 AM

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of November 25th, Russia conducted its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date. The capital city of Kiev was particularly targeted in the extensive assault. Air raid alarms were sounded in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions. Additionally, the country's air force reported a ballistic missile flying over Kyiv from the north.

"The ongoing attack by enemy drones, coming from the south and northeast, poses a persistent threat," said the Ukrainian Air Force.

As a result of the night attack, 77 residential buildings and 120 facilities in the Ukrainian capital were left without power, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy. The aerial bombardment with guided munitions, carried out by drones, caused an outage in the city's power line. Efforts are currently underway to restore electricity supply.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported two injured people in the Solomianskyi district, as well as destruction on the second floor of a five-story building.

"At the moment, there are two injured individuals in the Solomianskyi district," wrote the city's mayor. "Both have received medical assistance. We also have a medical call in the Podil district. In a residential building in the Solomianskyi district, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle caused destruction on the second floor. Rescuers are working to free two women trapped. In the Dniprovskyi district, debris from a downed UAV landed on a multi-story building. Rescuers and medics are on their way. In the multi-story building in the Dniprovskyi district, a small piece of the drone fell on the staircase of the top floor. There are no fires, and no injured individuals have been found yet. Rescuers are inspecting the roof and technical floor of the building. In the Holosiivskyi district, a piece of the UAV fell on a four-story residential building. Rescuers are on their way."

Ukrainian military officials report that a swarm of 75 Iranian-made drones, Shahed-131/136, flew into Ukraine from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions. Ukrainian air defense systems successfully shot down 71 of these drones, with the majority being above Kyiv. Additionally, a guided missile, X-59, was destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.