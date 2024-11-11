Kyiv: Kurakhove remains under Ukraine’s control despite Russian attacks Monday, November 11, 2024 9:56:09 AM

A press officer from the 46th Air Assault Brigade revealed that the Russian army has approached Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, enabling them to make incursions into the city, reports Ukrainska Pravda. However, the city remains firmly under the control of the Ukrainian Forces, who are effectively halting enemy advances and inflicting losses on both manpower and equipment.

"The enemy is striving to capture strategic heights and gain fire control over routes leading to Kurakhove, aiming to breach defenses and reach the city's outskirts," said Press Officer Oleksandr to Ukrainska Pravda reporters. "They are intensely shelling the city using FABs and artillery."

Another source from the publication reported that this morning, several units of armor managed to breach the eastern outskirts of the city. The Ukrainian Forces engaged and attacked the Russian units.

Russian forces are attempting to encircle the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region. They are executing intensified artillery bombardments and employing drones and armored vehicles to this end.

