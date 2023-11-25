Kyiv: multiple Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian Forces near Avdiivka Saturday, November 25, 2023 9:15:00 AM

Speaker of the United Press Center of the Ukrainian Forces South, Alexander Shtupun, has reported that around ten Russians surrendered to Ukrainian troops near Avdiivka overnight.

"The Russian occupiers have started surrendering to captivity. Yesterday, three individuals 'chose life' in the Donetsk region, and there is information that overnight, up to ten occupiers have surrendered," he said during a national news broadcast.

According to the speaker, the Russians have reduced the number of airstrikes by four times compared to the previous day, but infantry activity remains high. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 30 attacks near Avdiivka.

He added that the Russian side is rarely using armored vehicles due to significant losses suffered during the "third wave" of offensive which began a few days ago.

According to Ukrainian military command, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 860 occupiers in the last 24 hours. The overall combat losses for the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war amount to approximately 323,760 individuals.

