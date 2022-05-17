Kyiv: negotiations with Russia have been suspended Tuesday, May 17, 2022 11:00:00 AM

Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed the information that the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has been suspended.

Podolyak noted that the mandate to continue negotiations for the Ukrainian negotiating team is given only by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"However, it will be restored, and, as it seems to me, Zelensky will be the moderator," Podolyak said.

He also said that Ukraine is not going to make any concessions to "save Putin's face".

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, Ukraine has withdrawn from the negotiation process. The official assures that Moscow also did not receive a response from Kyiv to its draft agreement, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following a telephone conversation, said that a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine requires an immediate cessation of hostilities by Russia and the withdrawal of its troops.

