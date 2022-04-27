Kyiv on fires in Russia: Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions are being demilitarized Wednesday, April 27, 2022 10:31:00 AM

Advisor to the Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, a member of the delegation at the talks with Russia, Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the fires in the Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

“The Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions are also beginning to learn such a concept as demilitarization. Disarmament. In these Russian regions, large fuel depots that supply fuel for Russian armored vehicles are periodically catching fire, and ammunition depots are exploding. For various reasons," Podolyak wrote on his Telegram channel.

The explanation, according to Podolyak, is very simple. If the Russians began a massive attack on another country, began to kill everyone there, run civilians over with tanks, and use these warehouses in their regions to ensure killings, then "sooner or later the debt will have to be repaid."

"Therefore, the disarmament of the Belgorod-Voronezh warehouses of murderers is an absolutely natural process," he said.

Podolyak stressed that fires and explosions there occur for various reasons.

On the morning of April 27, the authorities of the Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions reported explosions and fires. A fire broke out in an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region.

On April 1, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Belgorod region. On March 29, a fire broke out at an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region.

Two days ago, a fire broke out at a large oil depot in Bryansk, also near the border with Ukraine.

