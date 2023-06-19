Kyiv: over the past 2 weeks Ukrainian Forces have liberated 8 villages Monday, June 19, 2023 12:15:00 PM

Within two weeks, Ukrainian Forces liberated eight settlements in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

According to her, the Russians have deployed additional units to the Bakhmut direction and increased the number of attacks to stop the advance of Ukrainian troops. At the same time, the overall intensity of fighting in this direction decreased last week but fighting continued - 41 clashes took place and Ukrainian troops advanced deep into the occupied territories in several areas.

In addition, the Russian troops continued to attack in the Lyman-Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Marinka directions. Ukrainian troops have not lost a single meter of territory there.

Last week Ukrainian Forces attacked in several directions in the south. Units of artillery and missile forces carried out 10,125 fire missions during the week.

"During the two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, units of the operational strategic group Tavria liberated 8 settlements: Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, Pyatikhatki. In the south, the Ukrainian troops advanced up to 7 km. The area liberated in the south is 113 square kilometers. The active work of the Ukrainian Forces continues," Malyar said.

Malyar added that the Russian troops suffered significant losses. According to her, last week Russia’s losses in all areas amounted to more than 4,600 killed and wounded. In addition, Ukrainian Forces captured more than 80 Russian soldiers.

