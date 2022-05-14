Kyiv: Putin wants to negotiate with the West a deal on Ukraine Saturday, May 14, 2022 10:00:00 AM

Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Oleksiy Arestovych said that Russian president Vladimir Putin sent his representatives to several Western countries to discuss ending the war against Ukraine and the possibility of agreeing on the already captured territories.

According to him, the Kremlin's "emissaries" went to several Western countries, Germany, France, Hungary and others, with a narrative "that sounds something like this: we all lost a little bit of temper, we ask you to understand and forgive."

Arestovych recalled that the press secretary of the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, after his visit to Kyiv, told the newspaper Türkiye that Russia "wants to sit down at the negotiating table not only with Ukraine, but also with the West, and conclude a new big deal."

"Russia is trying to bargain saying we were all a little wrong, but let's have Minsk-3," Arestovich said.

In addition, according to him, French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly suggested to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky: "Let's make some concessions on Ukraine’s sovereignty, and Putin will calm down."

Earlier, Zelensky in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1 said that Macron is now trying in vain to look for a "way out for Russia" after its unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine.

"We must clearly understand. The Kremlin is sending emissaries to the West, offering to stop and negotiate. Agree on the territory already seized," Arestovich said.

"Then middle finger to them. None of that will happen. We will keep smashing them until they are done and kicked out of here," he added.

