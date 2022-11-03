Kyiv: Russia continues to deploy troops to Belarus Thursday, November 3, 2022 11:00:00 AM

The joint deployment of the troops of the Russian Federation and Belarus is aimed at distracting attention and causing the Ukrainian military command to pull the troops from the east and south. At the same time, there is a risk that in the future this grouping of troops will be used for direct aggression against Ukraine, said the Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Oleksiy Gromov.

He noted that the situation in the Volyn, Zhytomyr and Kyiv directions is regions. There are no signs that the enemy is forming a strike force in these directions.

"At the same time, the situation around the formation of a joint grouping of troops of the so-called Union State remains ambiguous. On the one hand, the statements of the parties indicate that the current task is to divert attention and directly cause the Ukrainian troops to pull back from the east and south to the north. However, in the longer term, there is a threat of the formation of a group that can be involved in aggression against Ukraine," Gromov said.

According to him, Russia is currently deploying tank army units, primarily the second motorized rifle division, along with equipment and newly mobilized. They are deployed to the military training grounds of Belarus.

In October, about one and a half thousand railway cars with weapons and military equipment were delivered to Belarus. Among them were up to 200 passenger cars, more than 100 freight cars with military equipment.

Russia also continues to use the territory of Belarus for missile strikes on Ukraine.

As Gromov noted, a special role is assigned to the air base near the village of Luninets, Brest region, where Iranian drones are deployed.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.