Kyiv: Russia continues using its banks to buy military equipment abroad Saturday, April 2, 2022 10:05:10 AM

Russia continues to use Gazprombank, which has not been disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system, to finance the war in Ukraine.

Russia purchased UAVs, components for military equipment and electronic reconnaissance equipment for units of the 47th Tank Division through Gazprombank and Promsvyazbank.

"On March 12, Promsvyazbank was included in the list of institutions disconnected from the SWIFT system. As for Gazprombank, only the UK imposed sanctions against it. This bank is the main institution through which Europeans pay for the supply of Russian energy," reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Several Russian banks were disconnected from SWIFT after Russia began a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The European Union has disconnected Russian banks Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank, Vnesheconombank (VEB) and VTB BANK from SWIFT payment system. Russia’s largest bank Sberbank was not included in the list.

