Kyiv: Russia deploying reserves amid Ukrainian Forces' progress, keeps up air attacks Tuesday, September 12, 2023 11:00:08 AM

Russians are deploying reserves to the front lines to prevent a breakthrough of their defense by Ukrainian forces, reported the Ukrainian Military Media Center.

"The Russians are deploying reserves to prevent a breakthrough of their defense by Ukrainian forces. According to the available information, the enemy is regrouping its troops between operational directions and moving reserves to the front from the depths of Russian territory in order to avoid a breakthrough of their defense line," the statement reads.

At the same time, the Military Media Center notes that "the enemy is increasingly using precision-guided bombs, Lancet barraging ammunition and Shahed UAVs."

Since the beginning of the counteroffensive in June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated over 300 square kilometers of territory in the south and east of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, assured that the weather will not halt the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counteroffensive. According to him, the Ukrainian Forces will continue the offensive even after the onset of cold and wet weather.

